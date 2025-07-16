Left Menu

YSRCP Takes Stand Against TDP Allegations and Governance

Jagan Mohan Reddy, the opposition leader in Andhra Pradesh, criticizes the TDP-led NDA government for overlooking key public issues and alleges misuse of police resources to suppress YSRCP activities. Reddy emphasizes the persistent efforts by YSRCP to address farmer and public concerns through campaigns and protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 16-07-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 17:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition Leader Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused the TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh of neglecting public concerns and suppressing political opposition through alleged police misuse. Addressing a press conference at the YSRCP office in Tadepalli, he asserted that YSRCP is actively responding to the challenges faced by various societal segments, including farmers, women, and students.

Reddy highlighted YSRCP's protests against issues like increased power tariffs, unmet promises, and the need for crop insurance, while alleging the ruling government's intent to quash democratic dialogue and misuse of police for political gains. His claims included accusations of false FIRs against YSRCP members, who were obstructed and arrested during attempts to stand with the people.

Drawing attention to alleged corrupt practices, Reddy pointed to TDP's borrowing behavior, amounting to significant state debt and kickbacks benefiting local MLAs. In closing, he warned the current government and its supporters of impending political accountability, expressing confidence in YSRCP's resilience and return to power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

