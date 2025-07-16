YSRCP Takes Stand Against TDP Allegations and Governance

Opposition Leader Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused the TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh of neglecting public concerns and suppressing political opposition through alleged police misuse. Addressing a press conference at the YSRCP office in Tadepalli, he asserted that YSRCP is actively responding to the challenges faced by various societal segments, including farmers, women, and students.

Reddy highlighted YSRCP's protests against issues like increased power tariffs, unmet promises, and the need for crop insurance, while alleging the ruling government's intent to quash democratic dialogue and misuse of police for political gains. His claims included accusations of false FIRs against YSRCP members, who were obstructed and arrested during attempts to stand with the people.

Drawing attention to alleged corrupt practices, Reddy pointed to TDP's borrowing behavior, amounting to significant state debt and kickbacks benefiting local MLAs. In closing, he warned the current government and its supporters of impending political accountability, expressing confidence in YSRCP's resilience and return to power.

(With inputs from agencies.)