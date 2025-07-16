Lipika Mitra Fined for Court Absence in Defamation Case Against Sitharaman
A Delhi court fined Lipika Mitra Rs 5,000 for missing a hearing in her defamation case against Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The complaint alleged defamatory statements aimed at damaging the reputation of her husband, former AAP MLA Somnath Bharti, for political advantage in the 2024 elections.
A Delhi court fined Lipika Mitra Rs 5,000 for not attending a hearing in her criminal defamation case against Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The case revolves around alleged defamatory statements by Sitharaman that aimed to harm Mitra's husband, former AAP MLA Somnath Bharti.
During the session, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Paras Dalal noted the absence of Mitra and her representatives, stating that the date was agreed upon by both sides. Consequently, Mitra was ordered to pay a fine to the Central Delhi Court Bar Association.
The defamation complaint accused Sitharaman of making false statements intended to tarnish Bharti's reputation ahead of the 2024 elections, referencing matrimonial issues and omitting their reconciliation. Mitra has until August 2 to respond and present her arguments.
