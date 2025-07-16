BJP's Adhikari Demands ECI Action on Rohingya Infiltration in West Bengal Voter List

Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, has called on the Election Commission to cleanse the state's voter list of alleged Rohingya infiltrators. Adhikari, joined by fellow BJP MLAs, rallied from the state assembly to the Chief Electoral Officer's office to voice their concerns.

During the march, Adhikari stressed the importance of conducting a comprehensive house-to-house survey to validate the voter list's legitimacy. He highlighted the successful removal of Rohingyas from Bihar's list as a precedent for similar action in West Bengal.

The protest coincided with a Trinamool Congress rally against BJP-ruled states, which Adhikari claimed aimed to protect Rohingyas. He accused West Bengal of harboring fake identity documentation activities and expressed concerns over the state's border security measures.

