BJP's Adhikari Demands ECI Action on Rohingya Infiltration in West Bengal Voter List
Suvendu Adhikari, leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, has demanded the Election Commission remove Rohingya infiltrators from the state's voter list. He led BJP MLAs in a rally to the Chief Electoral Officer's office, requesting a house-to-house survey to ensure the list's accuracy.
- Country:
- India
Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, has called on the Election Commission to cleanse the state's voter list of alleged Rohingya infiltrators. Adhikari, joined by fellow BJP MLAs, rallied from the state assembly to the Chief Electoral Officer's office to voice their concerns.
During the march, Adhikari stressed the importance of conducting a comprehensive house-to-house survey to validate the voter list's legitimacy. He highlighted the successful removal of Rohingyas from Bihar's list as a precedent for similar action in West Bengal.
The protest coincided with a Trinamool Congress rally against BJP-ruled states, which Adhikari claimed aimed to protect Rohingyas. He accused West Bengal of harboring fake identity documentation activities and expressed concerns over the state's border security measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Outcry and Investigation: BJP Demands Justice in Kolkata Law College Gangrape Case
BJP Appoints N Ramchander Rao as Telangana Chief to Bolster Grassroots Reach
PVN Madhav Unanimously Elected as Andhra Pradesh BJP President
N Ramchander Rao Takes Charge: A New Dawn for Telangana BJP
BJP cutting pocket of common man by increasing Railways fare and Bengaluru Toll rate: Cong leader Randeep Surjewala in Bengaluru.