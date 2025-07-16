Left Menu

BJP's Adhikari Demands ECI Action on Rohingya Infiltration in West Bengal Voter List

Suvendu Adhikari, leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, has demanded the Election Commission remove Rohingya infiltrators from the state's voter list. He led BJP MLAs in a rally to the Chief Electoral Officer's office, requesting a house-to-house survey to ensure the list's accuracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-07-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 18:43 IST
BJP's Adhikari Demands ECI Action on Rohingya Infiltration in West Bengal Voter List
Suvendu Adhikari
  • Country:
  • India

Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, has called on the Election Commission to cleanse the state's voter list of alleged Rohingya infiltrators. Adhikari, joined by fellow BJP MLAs, rallied from the state assembly to the Chief Electoral Officer's office to voice their concerns.

During the march, Adhikari stressed the importance of conducting a comprehensive house-to-house survey to validate the voter list's legitimacy. He highlighted the successful removal of Rohingyas from Bihar's list as a precedent for similar action in West Bengal.

The protest coincided with a Trinamool Congress rally against BJP-ruled states, which Adhikari claimed aimed to protect Rohingyas. He accused West Bengal of harboring fake identity documentation activities and expressed concerns over the state's border security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025