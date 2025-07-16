Left Menu

Prashant Kishor Slams BJP's Electoral Roll Tactics in Bihar

Prashant Kishor, founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, accuses BJP of manipulating electoral rolls in Bihar. He vows support for those wrongfully deleted. Kishor criticizes RJD's treatment of Muslims and dismisses AIMIM's role. He also comments on Maharashtra's language row and accuses Bihar BJP president of corruption.

Kishanganj | Updated: 16-07-2025 18:58 IST
Prashant Kishor Slams BJP's Electoral Roll Tactics in Bihar
Prashant Kishor
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor addressed the ongoing political turmoil in Bihar, condemning the BJP for what he alleges to be manipulative tactics involving the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Speaking from Kishanganj, a significant Muslim-majority district in Bihar, Kishor argued that the exercise undermines the validity of past electoral rolls and unjustly targets the state's voters. He pledged his party's support to those disenfranchised by these alleged manipulations.

Kishor also took aim at rival parties, accusing the RJD of exploitative politics towards the Muslim community and dismissing the AIMIM's influence in the region. He further weighed in on Maharashtra's language controversy, labeling certain political figures as divisive and corrupt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

