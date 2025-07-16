Prashant Kishor Slams BJP's Electoral Roll Tactics in Bihar

In a bold move, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor addressed the ongoing political turmoil in Bihar, condemning the BJP for what he alleges to be manipulative tactics involving the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Speaking from Kishanganj, a significant Muslim-majority district in Bihar, Kishor argued that the exercise undermines the validity of past electoral rolls and unjustly targets the state's voters. He pledged his party's support to those disenfranchised by these alleged manipulations.

Kishor also took aim at rival parties, accusing the RJD of exploitative politics towards the Muslim community and dismissing the AIMIM's influence in the region. He further weighed in on Maharashtra's language controversy, labeling certain political figures as divisive and corrupt.

(With inputs from agencies.)