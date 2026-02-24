Left Menu

Himachal CM Criticizes BJP Over Revenue Deficit Grant Politics

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu accuses the BJP of politicizing Himachal Pradesh's revenue deficit grant. Despite receiving significant RDG, the state's liabilities weren't reduced. Sukhu argues that discontinuation comparisons with Kerala are unfounded, urging BJP cooperation and highlighting Congress's authority over impending Rajya Sabha elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 24-02-2026 22:26 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 22:26 IST
Himachal CM Criticizes BJP Over Revenue Deficit Grant Politics
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has accused the former BJP-led government of mismanaging the state's finances despite receiving substantial revenue deficit grants (RDG).

Sukhu argues that the BJP played political games over the RDG, neglecting to reduce the state's debt and liabilities. He notes that the 16th finance commission has recommended stopping RDG for 17 states, including Himachal Pradesh, where the contribution was the second highest at 12.7 percent.

Sukhu criticized comparisons between Himachal and Kerala as misplaced, emphasizing the distinct nature of each state's financial issues. Despite the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, Sukhu states that the Congress high command holds authority over candidate decisions. He calls for BJP's cooperation on resolving the RDG matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Military Intercepts Third Sanctioned Tanker in Indian Ocean

US Military Intercepts Third Sanctioned Tanker in Indian Ocean

 United States
2
Trump Administration Considers Bank Citizenship Data Mandate

Trump Administration Considers Bank Citizenship Data Mandate

 Global
3
Border Tensions Escalate: Sierra Leone and Guinea's Territorial Dispute

Border Tensions Escalate: Sierra Leone and Guinea's Territorial Dispute

 Nigeria
4
Legal Clash: Trump Administration vs. New Jersey on Immigration

Legal Clash: Trump Administration vs. New Jersey on Immigration

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026