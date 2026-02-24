Himachal CM Criticizes BJP Over Revenue Deficit Grant Politics

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has accused the former BJP-led government of mismanaging the state's finances despite receiving substantial revenue deficit grants (RDG).

Sukhu argues that the BJP played political games over the RDG, neglecting to reduce the state's debt and liabilities. He notes that the 16th finance commission has recommended stopping RDG for 17 states, including Himachal Pradesh, where the contribution was the second highest at 12.7 percent.

Sukhu criticized comparisons between Himachal and Kerala as misplaced, emphasizing the distinct nature of each state's financial issues. Despite the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, Sukhu states that the Congress high command holds authority over candidate decisions. He calls for BJP's cooperation on resolving the RDG matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)