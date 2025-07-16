Left Menu

Congress Push for Jammu & Kashmir Statehood Gains Support Across Political Spectrum

Political parties have welcomed the Congress's request to Prime Minister Modi to restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah highlighted promises made in Parliament and the Supreme Court. Congress leaders Kharge and Gandhi wrote to Modi urging action in the next Parliament session, receiving widespread political support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu/Srinagar | Updated: 16-07-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 19:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, political parties expressed their support for Congress's call to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, urging the Prime Minister to fulfill longstanding promises made in Parliament and the Supreme Court.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and other leaders have emphasized the urgency of restoring statehood, as Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The letter appeals for the government to legislate statehood in the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament.

The National Conference and the People's Democratic Party have voiced gratitude to Congress for championing the statehood cause, underscoring the need for prompt government action on Jammu and Kashmir's status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

