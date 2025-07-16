Congress Push for Jammu & Kashmir Statehood Gains Support Across Political Spectrum

In a significant development, political parties expressed their support for Congress's call to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, urging the Prime Minister to fulfill longstanding promises made in Parliament and the Supreme Court.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and other leaders have emphasized the urgency of restoring statehood, as Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The letter appeals for the government to legislate statehood in the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament.

The National Conference and the People's Democratic Party have voiced gratitude to Congress for championing the statehood cause, underscoring the need for prompt government action on Jammu and Kashmir's status.

