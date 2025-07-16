Rahul Gandhi's Canceled Raebareli Visit Sparks Curiosity

Rahul Gandhi's scheduled visit to Raebareli on Wednesday was unexpectedly canceled, according to a senior Congress figure. The Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha had planned to attend key events across his constituency.

Pankaj Tiwari, the Congress district President, cited 'unavoidable reasons' for the cancellation, promising that new dates for the visit would be announced soon.

Gandhi was set to engage with booth workers from various assembly constituencies, including Unchahar and Harchandpur, and meet with the Prajapati community before his departure to Cochin.

(With inputs from agencies.)