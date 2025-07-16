Rahul Gandhi's Canceled Raebareli Visit Sparks Curiosity
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's visit to Raebareli on Wednesday was canceled due to unavoidable reasons. Originally planned to attend various events in his constituency, Gandhi's revised schedule is yet to be announced. Meetings with assembly constituency workers and the Prajapati community were part of the original itinerary.
Rahul Gandhi's scheduled visit to Raebareli on Wednesday was unexpectedly canceled, according to a senior Congress figure. The Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha had planned to attend key events across his constituency.
Pankaj Tiwari, the Congress district President, cited 'unavoidable reasons' for the cancellation, promising that new dates for the visit would be announced soon.
Gandhi was set to engage with booth workers from various assembly constituencies, including Unchahar and Harchandpur, and meet with the Prajapati community before his departure to Cochin.
