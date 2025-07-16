KTR Dares Telangana CM for Medigadda Barrage Debate Amid Political Clash

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) has issued a stark challenge to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, inviting him to engage in a public debate at the Medigadda Barrage. This site has been embroiled in controversy with the Chief Minister's assertions regarding its alleged collapse.

During a meeting with the Dalit Bandhu Sadhana Samithi at Telangana Bhavan, KTR launched a blistering critique of Reddy's reputation and understanding. 'If he genuinely believes the Medigadda Barrage has collapsed, he should be ready to debate this before the public,' KTR declared.

KTR recounted how BRS had previously extended an invitation for a public discourse, complete with a three-day preparation window, which the Chief Minister declined. 'We prepared for the debate at the Press Club, but Revanth chose to retreat. He talks a big game but vanishes when challenged,' KTR stressed, renewing his call for a conversation, not at Nagarjunasagar as proposed by Reddy, but directly at Medigadda Barrage.

Accusing Reddy of perpetuating misinformation, KTR emphasized that it was former CM K. Chandrashekar Rao who facilitated water supply to remote farming areas. KTR criticized the offensive language used by Reddy, questioning his responsibilities as a public representative.

KTR urged the electorate to respond in upcoming local elections, citing doctrines of the Constitution to criticize Reddy. He also condemned the Congress for not fulfilling electoral promises, labeling it as deception.

