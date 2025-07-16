Golf's British Open Eyes Return to Turnberry Amid Infrastructure Challenges

R&A Chief Executive Mark Darbon confirmed discussions with Eric Trump about the potential return of the British Open to Turnberry. Although the Scottish course last hosted the event in 2009, logistical issues continue to delay its comeback.

Darbon highlighted the necessity for improved transport infrastructure to accommodate the increased number of spectators. The 2009 event drew 120,000 attendees, while this year's is expected to reach 280,000. Discussions with UK government officials are ongoing to resolve these challenges.

Turnberry's economic impact is significant, with this week's event forecasted to generate £210 million ($280.79 million) for the region. However, infrastructure upgrades remain crucial for Turnberry's future in hosting the prestigious tournament.