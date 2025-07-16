Left Menu

Golf's British Open Eyes Return to Turnberry Amid Infrastructure Challenges

R&A officials met with Eric Trump to explore bringing the British Open back to Turnberry. However, infrastructure issues delay its return. Ongoing dialogues with the Trump Organization and UK government aim to address transport and accommodation challenges. The 2009 Open saw 120,000 attendees; this year's is set for 280,000.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 20:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

R&A Chief Executive Mark Darbon confirmed discussions with Eric Trump about the potential return of the British Open to Turnberry. Although the Scottish course last hosted the event in 2009, logistical issues continue to delay its comeback.

Darbon highlighted the necessity for improved transport infrastructure to accommodate the increased number of spectators. The 2009 event drew 120,000 attendees, while this year's is expected to reach 280,000. Discussions with UK government officials are ongoing to resolve these challenges.

Turnberry's economic impact is significant, with this week's event forecasted to generate £210 million ($280.79 million) for the region. However, infrastructure upgrades remain crucial for Turnberry's future in hosting the prestigious tournament.

