Modi to Unveil Rs 7,000 Crore Development Projects in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch development projects worth over Rs 7,000 crore during his visit to Bihar. The launch includes investments in railways, roads, and IT sectors, alongside direct cash transfers to beneficiaries of housing and self-help group schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 16-07-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 21:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to launch a series of development projects worth more than Rs 7,000 crore during his visit to Bihar on Friday, according to senior BJP leader Dilip Jaiswal.

Jaiswal noted that during the visit, Modi will address a public meeting at Gandhi Maidan in Motihari town, highlighting the Prime Minister's continued commitment to the region. Notably, this will be Modi's 53rd visit to Bihar since taking office, reflecting the significance of the state on his agenda.

The development projects span various sectors such as railways, national highways, rural development, and IT, with significant investments allocated to each. The Prime Minister will also disburse direct cash transfers to beneficiaries of housing schemes and provide financial aid to self-help groups. Bihar eagerly anticipates the visit, viewing Modi as a familial figure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

