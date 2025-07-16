Trump Hints at New Trade Deals with Japan and India
President Donald Trump mentioned potential trade deals with Japan and India, while hinting at a more significant deal involving 150 countries with which the U.S. does not currently do much business.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-07-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 21:50 IST
President Donald Trump hinted at significant international trade developments on Wednesday, emphasizing imminent deals with Japan and India.
"We have some pretty good deals to announce," stated President Trump. Notably, a larger agreement involving 150 countries that currently have minimal trade with the U.S. is also on the horizon.
This potential expansion in trade relationships indicates strategic efforts to broaden U.S. economic partnerships globally.
