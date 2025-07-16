Negotiations Over Softwood Lumber: Canada's Stance
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney emphasizes the importance of addressing issues related to softwood lumber during trade negotiations with the U.S. Despite it being a priority, no suitable agreement for Canadian workers has been finalized. Carney refrained from commenting on acceptable tariff levels for Canada.
During a media briefing in Hamilton, Carney noted that U.S. trade agreements with other nations might include steep tariffs. However, he stopped short of specifying any potential tariff threshold acceptable to Canada in a future deal.
While no agreement benefitting Canadian workers has yet been established, the issue remains at the forefront of negotiations as Canada aims to secure favorable terms.
