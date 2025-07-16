Negotiations Over Softwood Lumber: Canada's Stance

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stressed the significance of resolving softwood lumber disputes during ongoing trade negotiations with the United States, highlighting it as a top priority.

During a media briefing in Hamilton, Carney noted that U.S. trade agreements with other nations might include steep tariffs. However, he stopped short of specifying any potential tariff threshold acceptable to Canada in a future deal.

While no agreement benefitting Canadian workers has yet been established, the issue remains at the forefront of negotiations as Canada aims to secure favorable terms.

