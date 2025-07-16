Left Menu

Negotiations Over Softwood Lumber: Canada's Stance

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney emphasizes the importance of addressing issues related to softwood lumber during trade negotiations with the U.S. Despite it being a priority, no suitable agreement for Canadian workers has been finalized. Carney refrained from commenting on acceptable tariff levels for Canada.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 21:54 IST
Negotiations Over Softwood Lumber: Canada's Stance

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stressed the significance of resolving softwood lumber disputes during ongoing trade negotiations with the United States, highlighting it as a top priority.

During a media briefing in Hamilton, Carney noted that U.S. trade agreements with other nations might include steep tariffs. However, he stopped short of specifying any potential tariff threshold acceptable to Canada in a future deal.

While no agreement benefitting Canadian workers has yet been established, the issue remains at the forefront of negotiations as Canada aims to secure favorable terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025