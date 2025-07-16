BJP Legislator Equates Fadnavis with Mythical Deities
BJP legislator Parinay Fuke compared Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to deities for his exemplary leadership in taking Maharashtra to the top. Fuke extolled Fadnavis's virtues, likening him to Lord Ram for character and Lord Krishna for intelligence, further calling him a godly figure.
BJP legislator Parinay Fuke has sparked a buzz by equating Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with Hindu deities during a legislative council session on Wednesday.
Fuke praised Fadnavis for elevating Maharashtra to the status of a top development state, claiming he possesses traits akin to Lord Ram and Lord Krishna.
Fuke further described Fadnavis as having the tolerance of Mahadev, the brilliance of the Sun, and the calmness of the Moon, signifying his high regard for the chief minister.
