Left Menu

Trump Advocates for China's Death Penalty on Fentanyl Manufacturers

At an event for the HALT Fentanyl Act, President Donald Trump expressed his belief that China will soon adopt the death penalty for those manufacturing and distributing fentanyl. He linked this anticipation to the tariffs imposed on China, suggesting impending severe measures against fentanyl producers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 01:35 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 01:35 IST
Trump Advocates for China's Death Penalty on Fentanyl Manufacturers
Donald Trump

In a bold statement on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his belief that China will soon implement the death penalty for those involved in manufacturing and distributing fentanyl.

Speaking at a ceremony for the signing of the HALT Fentanyl Act, which was attended by families of fentanyl overdose victims, Trump revealed the imposition of a tariff on China as a result of the fentanyl crisis.

He confidently stated, "I think we're going to work it out so that China is going to end up going from that to giving the death penalty to the people that create this fentanyl and send it into our country."

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education: Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move

Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education: Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move

 India
2
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025