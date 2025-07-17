Trump Advocates for China's Death Penalty on Fentanyl Manufacturers

In a bold statement on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his belief that China will soon implement the death penalty for those involved in manufacturing and distributing fentanyl.

Speaking at a ceremony for the signing of the HALT Fentanyl Act, which was attended by families of fentanyl overdose victims, Trump revealed the imposition of a tariff on China as a result of the fentanyl crisis.

He confidently stated, "I think we're going to work it out so that China is going to end up going from that to giving the death penalty to the people that create this fentanyl and send it into our country."