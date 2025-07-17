Coca-Cola's Sweet Shift: Trump Encourages Cane Sugar Over Corn Syrup

In a recent move prompted by discussions with President Donald Trump, Coca-Cola announced it would transition from using high-fructose corn syrup to cane sugar in its beverages for the U.S. market. The decision aligns with Trump's Make America Healthy Again initiative, suggesting a push for healthier ingredients.

The change sparked a wave of reactions. Trump's discussions with Coca-Cola were part of broader efforts to promote diet changes in line with suggestions from Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The MAHA initiative has been urging food companies to eliminate artificial ingredients, while advocating for updated dietary guidelines promoting whole foods.

This shift, however, has faced criticism from the corn industry, particularly from John Bode, President and CEO of the Corn Refiners Association. Bode highlighted potential economic impacts like job losses and decreased farm income, arguing that the nutritional differences between cane sugar and corn syrup are negligible.

