Tensions, Tactics, and Tenacity: A Global News Roundup

On Wednesday, Israel reported intercepting a missile fired from Yemen, alarming citizens as sirens blared nationwide. This event marks a significant escalation in regional tensions.

In the US, President Trump's approval on immigration has plummeted to its lowest during his current term, as his administration grapples with public disapproval, a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals.

A fatal crowd crush at a Gaza aid distribution, resulting in at least 20 deaths, puts Gaza Humanitarian Foundation's management and the role of armed agitators under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)