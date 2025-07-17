Tensions, Tactics, and Tenacity: A Global News Roundup
Intriguing details unfold across the globe: Israel intercepts a Yemen-launched missile, Trump's immigration ratings hit a low, a tragic crush in Gaza raises questions, and China seeks EU rapport. Meanwhile, various geopolitical and judicial shifts are seen affecting the US, Brazil, Syria, India, and more.
Updated: 17-07-2025 05:23 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 05:23 IST
On Wednesday, Israel reported intercepting a missile fired from Yemen, alarming citizens as sirens blared nationwide. This event marks a significant escalation in regional tensions.
In the US, President Trump's approval on immigration has plummeted to its lowest during his current term, as his administration grapples with public disapproval, a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals.
A fatal crowd crush at a Gaza aid distribution, resulting in at least 20 deaths, puts Gaza Humanitarian Foundation's management and the role of armed agitators under scrutiny.
(With inputs from agencies.)
