Left Menu

U.S. Senate Approves Trump's $9 Billion Spending Cuts, Raising Debate Over Constitutional Authority

The U.S. Senate approved President Trump's plan to cut $9 billion in foreign aid and public broadcasting funding. The cuts, part of broader efforts to reduce federal spending, were narrowly passed with significant GOP support, although some Republicans joined Democrats in opposing the measure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 12:11 IST
U.S. Senate Approves Trump's $9 Billion Spending Cuts, Raising Debate Over Constitutional Authority
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a late-night session, the U.S. Senate narrowly approved President Donald Trump's proposal to cut $9 billion from existing federal spending, including significant reductions in foreign aid and public broadcasting. The vote, standing at 51 to 48, marks another victory for Trump in his ongoing campaign to enforce fiscal austerity.

Critics argue that these reductions jeopardize critical programs, with Democratic lawmakers pointing to the fallout for global health initiatives. Despite the objections, the administration remains adamant about its rescission requests, which target funds Congress had already allocated. These actions are part of a broader strategy to streamline government spending.

Concerns about the erosion of Congress's power over fiscal policies have been raised, with opponents warning against setting precedents that could undermine legislative control. Yet, with Republicans holding a slim majority in the Senate and House, the administration's aggressive cuts continue to move forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025