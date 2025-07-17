U.S. Senate Approves Trump's $9 Billion Spending Cuts, Raising Debate Over Constitutional Authority

In a late-night session, the U.S. Senate narrowly approved President Donald Trump's proposal to cut $9 billion from existing federal spending, including significant reductions in foreign aid and public broadcasting. The vote, standing at 51 to 48, marks another victory for Trump in his ongoing campaign to enforce fiscal austerity.

Critics argue that these reductions jeopardize critical programs, with Democratic lawmakers pointing to the fallout for global health initiatives. Despite the objections, the administration remains adamant about its rescission requests, which target funds Congress had already allocated. These actions are part of a broader strategy to streamline government spending.

Concerns about the erosion of Congress's power over fiscal policies have been raised, with opponents warning against setting precedents that could undermine legislative control. Yet, with Republicans holding a slim majority in the Senate and House, the administration's aggressive cuts continue to move forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)