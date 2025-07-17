Yulia Svyrydenko: Ukraine's New Prime Minister Takes Office
Ukraine's parliament has appointed Yulia Svyrydenko as the new prime minister. Opposition lawmaker Oleksiy Honcharenko confirmed that she received 262 votes, a majority in the 450-seat legislative body.
Ukraine's parliament voted decisively on Thursday to appoint Yulia Svyrydenko as the country's newest prime minister.
Opposition lawmaker Oleksiy Honcharenko shared the news on Telegram, highlighting the strong support for Svyrydenko.
She secured 262 votes, comfortably surpassing the majority threshold in the 450-seat parliament.
