Goa Congress Chief Demands Action Against Rebel MLA

In Goa, a significant political rift has emerged within the Congress party as state chief Amit Patkar demands disciplinary action against party MLA Carlos Alvares Ferreira. The call for action arises from Ferreira's attendance at a birthday celebration for a BJP legislator, which Patkar claims constitutes anti-party behavior.

In a letter addressed to Manikrao Thakare, the All India Congress Committee's Goa in-charge, Patkar expressed concerns over Ferreira's loyalty to the party and highlighted the demoralization faced by Congress members across the state due to his actions. The letter followed Ferreira's participation in the event for BJP MLA Nilesh Cabral, a known political rival.

Patkar pointed to Ferreira's history of similar behavior and noted the urgency for corrective measures, as the MLA's continued association with BJP leaders is seen as undermining Congress's authority and fueling confusion about its political stance. Ferreira was unavailable for comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)