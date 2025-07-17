Left Menu

Goa Congress Chief Demands Action Against Rebel MLA

Goa Congress chief Amit Patkar calls for disciplinary action against MLA Carlos Ferreira for attending a BJP legislator's birthday, citing anti-party conduct. Patkar's letter to the AICC highlights Ferreira's repeated pro-BJP actions, causing demoralization among Congress cadres and confusion about the party's stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 17-07-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 14:48 IST
Goa Congress Chief Demands Action Against Rebel MLA
Amit Patkar
  • Country:
  • India

In Goa, a significant political rift has emerged within the Congress party as state chief Amit Patkar demands disciplinary action against party MLA Carlos Alvares Ferreira. The call for action arises from Ferreira's attendance at a birthday celebration for a BJP legislator, which Patkar claims constitutes anti-party behavior.

In a letter addressed to Manikrao Thakare, the All India Congress Committee's Goa in-charge, Patkar expressed concerns over Ferreira's loyalty to the party and highlighted the demoralization faced by Congress members across the state due to his actions. The letter followed Ferreira's participation in the event for BJP MLA Nilesh Cabral, a known political rival.

Patkar pointed to Ferreira's history of similar behavior and noted the urgency for corrective measures, as the MLA's continued association with BJP leaders is seen as undermining Congress's authority and fueling confusion about its political stance. Ferreira was unavailable for comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025