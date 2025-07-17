Left Menu

Political Maneuvering: Thackeray Meets Fadnavis Amid Speculation

Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis held a half-hour meeting, sparking speculation about potential alliances. This follows Fadnavis's comment suggesting Thackeray could join the ruling side, despite past tensions arising from a 2019 fallout over the CM's post.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-07-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 17:26 IST
Political Maneuvering: Thackeray Meets Fadnavis Amid Speculation
Uddhav Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

In a move that has revived political speculation in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray met with the state's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday. The meeting took place shortly after Fadnavis extended an unexpected 'come here' invitation to his former ally.

Thackeray, accompanied by his son Aaditya, the Worli MLA, engaged in discussions with Fadnavis in the chamber of legislative council chairperson Ram Shinde. Their half-hour meeting has raised eyebrows in the political corridors.

The encounter follows Fadnavis's comments during a farewell function for opposition leader Ambadas Danve, where he hinted that Thackeray might consider joining the ruling faction, despite their split post-2019 elections over the chief ministership quest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025