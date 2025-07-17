Political Maneuvering: Thackeray Meets Fadnavis Amid Speculation
Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis held a half-hour meeting, sparking speculation about potential alliances. This follows Fadnavis's comment suggesting Thackeray could join the ruling side, despite past tensions arising from a 2019 fallout over the CM's post.
In a move that has revived political speculation in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray met with the state's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday. The meeting took place shortly after Fadnavis extended an unexpected 'come here' invitation to his former ally.
Thackeray, accompanied by his son Aaditya, the Worli MLA, engaged in discussions with Fadnavis in the chamber of legislative council chairperson Ram Shinde. Their half-hour meeting has raised eyebrows in the political corridors.
The encounter follows Fadnavis's comments during a farewell function for opposition leader Ambadas Danve, where he hinted that Thackeray might consider joining the ruling faction, despite their split post-2019 elections over the chief ministership quest.
