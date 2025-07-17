Left Menu

Political Tension in Vidhan Bhavan: Tempers Flare Between NCP and BJP Supporters

A confrontation in the Vidhan Bhavan involving NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad and BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar led to a supporter scuffle. Awhad expressed concerns about safety within the legislative complex. The altercation stemmed from an exchange of words and an alleged car door incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-07-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 18:43 IST
Political Tension in Vidhan Bhavan: Tempers Flare Between NCP and BJP Supporters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A political clash erupted within the Vidhan Bhavan, featuring a heated exchange between NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad and BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar. The dispute escalated outside the assembly complex when supporters of both parties engaged in a scuffle.

The altercation began when Awhad accused Padalkar of deliberately opening a car door that hit him, leading to an exchange of sharp words that were captured on video. Eyewitnesses stated that tensions rose briefly, requiring intervention to separate the two groups.

Addressing the media, Awhad voiced his concerns about the security of legislators within the Bhavan. In response, Padalkar, an outspoken critic of NCP leaders, denied knowledge of the incident, directing reporters to Awhad for further details.

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025