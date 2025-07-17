Political Tension in Vidhan Bhavan: Tempers Flare Between NCP and BJP Supporters

A political clash erupted within the Vidhan Bhavan, featuring a heated exchange between NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad and BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar. The dispute escalated outside the assembly complex when supporters of both parties engaged in a scuffle.

The altercation began when Awhad accused Padalkar of deliberately opening a car door that hit him, leading to an exchange of sharp words that were captured on video. Eyewitnesses stated that tensions rose briefly, requiring intervention to separate the two groups.

Addressing the media, Awhad voiced his concerns about the security of legislators within the Bhavan. In response, Padalkar, an outspoken critic of NCP leaders, denied knowledge of the incident, directing reporters to Awhad for further details.