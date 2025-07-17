BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi on Corruption Allegations

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of hypocrisy after his remarks about corruption charges facing Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam suggested that Gandhi, who is on bail over his own corruption allegations, lacks the moral authority to threaten an elected official.

Islam argued that Gandhi is attempting to create chaos to explain the Congress party's frequent election defeats. Citing the failed governance model of the Congress in various states, Islam declared Sarma as a well-endorsed leader by voters, unlike Gandhi's influence.

The BJP also criticized Gandhi and other opposition leaders for targeting the Election Commission's initiatives in Bihar. Meanwhile, Islam praised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to provide free electricity up to 125 units to domestic consumers, framing it as an example of effective governance.