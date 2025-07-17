Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi on Corruption Allegations

The BJP criticized Rahul Gandhi for accusing Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of corruption. BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam stated that Gandhi, facing corruption charges himself, lacks credibility to make such accusations. Islam also claimed Gandhi spreads chaos as an excuse for Congress' electoral losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 19:13 IST
BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi on Corruption Allegations
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of hypocrisy after his remarks about corruption charges facing Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam suggested that Gandhi, who is on bail over his own corruption allegations, lacks the moral authority to threaten an elected official.

Islam argued that Gandhi is attempting to create chaos to explain the Congress party's frequent election defeats. Citing the failed governance model of the Congress in various states, Islam declared Sarma as a well-endorsed leader by voters, unlike Gandhi's influence.

The BJP also criticized Gandhi and other opposition leaders for targeting the Election Commission's initiatives in Bihar. Meanwhile, Islam praised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to provide free electricity up to 125 units to domestic consumers, framing it as an example of effective governance.

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025