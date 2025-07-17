Left Menu

Revolutionizing Democracy: UK's Plan to Lower Voting Age Unveiled

Britain aims to lower the voting age to 16, a significant change in its democratic system. This follows historical milestones like the 1832 and 1918 reforms. If approved, Britain aligns with countries like Austria. Similar measures succeed in Scotland and Wales, broadening their electoral base.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 17-07-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 20:15 IST
Revolutionizing Democracy: UK's Plan to Lower Voting Age Unveiled
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The United Kingdom has unveiled ambitious reforms to its electoral system, proposing to lower the voting age to 16. Authorities aim to establish this change within one of the world's longest-standing parliamentary systems, following recent similar moves by Scotland and Wales.

Historically, the UK's electoral system has evolved through numerous pivotal reforms, including the 1832 legislation that expanded voting rights to more men, albeit excluding women, and the 1918 revision granting voting rights to women over 30 who met property ownership criteria. This reform wave continues in the modern era with further parity measures.

Lowering the voting age would position Britain alongside countries like Austria and Argentina, who have enacted similar measures. While most major economies, such as the US and China, retain a voting age of 18, the UK looks to broaden its democratic engagement by empowering younger citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025