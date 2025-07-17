Revolutionizing Democracy: UK's Plan to Lower Voting Age Unveiled

The United Kingdom has unveiled ambitious reforms to its electoral system, proposing to lower the voting age to 16. Authorities aim to establish this change within one of the world's longest-standing parliamentary systems, following recent similar moves by Scotland and Wales.

Historically, the UK's electoral system has evolved through numerous pivotal reforms, including the 1832 legislation that expanded voting rights to more men, albeit excluding women, and the 1918 revision granting voting rights to women over 30 who met property ownership criteria. This reform wave continues in the modern era with further parity measures.

Lowering the voting age would position Britain alongside countries like Austria and Argentina, who have enacted similar measures. While most major economies, such as the US and China, retain a voting age of 18, the UK looks to broaden its democratic engagement by empowering younger citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)