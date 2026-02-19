Scotland Revamps Lineup for Epic Six Nations Clash Against Wales

Scotland is set to field a refreshed lineup for their crucial Six Nations encounter against Wales, with coach Gregor Townsend announcing five key changes to the team.

Highlighting these changes is the return of Duhan van der Merwe, Scotland's all-time leading try-scorer, who adds firepower to the backline after missing previous matches.

Complementing van der Merwe are fullback Blair Kinghorn and number eight Matt Fagerson, aiming to bolster the team's defense and strength following mixed results in earlier games against Italy and England.

