Scotland Revamps Lineup for Epic Six Nations Clash Against Wales
Scotland's coach, Gregor Townsend, has made five changes to the team for their Six Nations match against Wales in Cardiff. Key changes include the return of Duhan van der Merwe, the nation's record try-scorer. Other notable players include fullback Blair Kinghorn and number eight Matt Fagerson.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 18:05 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 18:05 IST
Scotland is set to field a refreshed lineup for their crucial Six Nations encounter against Wales, with coach Gregor Townsend announcing five key changes to the team.
Highlighting these changes is the return of Duhan van der Merwe, Scotland's all-time leading try-scorer, who adds firepower to the backline after missing previous matches.
Complementing van der Merwe are fullback Blair Kinghorn and number eight Matt Fagerson, aiming to bolster the team's defense and strength following mixed results in earlier games against Italy and England.
