Tripura's Tribal Future: Key Leaders Set Strategies for TTAADC Elections

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha conducted a strategic meeting with senior leaders of BJP’s Janajati Morcha in preparation for the 2026 TTAADC elections. The meeting aimed at ensuring the development of the state’s tribal population, emphasizing infrastructure and socio-economic welfare, while strategizing alliances and manifesto implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 17-07-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 20:21 IST
Chief Minister Manik Saha of Tripura met with top tribal figures from the BJP's Janajati Morcha to lay groundwork for the upcoming elections of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) in 2026.

The meeting, attended by influential political figures such as BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee and former MP Rebati Tripura, focused on boosting the socio-economic status of the indigenous people, who constitute 31% of Tripura's population.

Commending the efforts of ally parties like Tipra Motha Party (TMP) and Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), Saha emphasized the government's commitment to tribal welfare in areas like education and infrastructure, aligning efforts with BJP's vision document and election manifesto.

