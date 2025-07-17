Political Battle Erupts Over Student Tragedy in Odisha

In a tragic incident that has sparked political turmoil in Odisha, a 20-year-old college student succumbed to her injuries after setting herself ablaze on July 12, reportedly over inaction against a professor whom she accused of sexual harassment. The student died at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar on Monday night.

The controversy has led to a fierce exchange between the opposition BJD and the ruling BJP. The saffron party accused the Congress and BJD of disturbing the deceased's family, while the BJD criticized authorities for ignoring the student's repeated pleas for justice.

BJD leaders argue that BJP's proposed measures are mere political maneuvers, while BJP insists it is focused on delivering justice. As political parties clash, questions remain about the actions taken and the support given to the victim's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)