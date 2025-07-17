Left Menu

Political Battle Erupts Over Student Tragedy in Odisha

A political storm has erupted in Odisha following the tragic death of a college student who set herself on fire after alleged harassment by a professor. The opposition BJD and ruling BJP are trading accusations while questioning actions taken by the responsible parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-07-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 22:00 IST
Political Battle Erupts Over Student Tragedy in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident that has sparked political turmoil in Odisha, a 20-year-old college student succumbed to her injuries after setting herself ablaze on July 12, reportedly over inaction against a professor whom she accused of sexual harassment. The student died at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar on Monday night.

The controversy has led to a fierce exchange between the opposition BJD and the ruling BJP. The saffron party accused the Congress and BJD of disturbing the deceased's family, while the BJD criticized authorities for ignoring the student's repeated pleas for justice.

BJD leaders argue that BJP's proposed measures are mere political maneuvers, while BJP insists it is focused on delivering justice. As political parties clash, questions remain about the actions taken and the support given to the victim's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025