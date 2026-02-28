Left Menu

BJD's Strategic Move: Fielding a Common Candidate in Odisha's RS Polls

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) announced Dr. Santrupt Misra and Dr. Datteswar Hota as Rajya Sabha candidates from Odisha. The Congress backs Hota to avoid BJP's potential horse-trading. With differing MLA counts, BJD needs Congress support to win the second seat and appreciates Hota's contributions to health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-02-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 22:03 IST
On Saturday, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) announced its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, selecting senior party member Dr. Santrupt Misra and renowned doctor Datteswar Hota. This strategic move aims to secure support amid opposition party dynamics, with the Congress backing Hota to counter potential BJP horse-trading.

With the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for March 16, the ruling BJP is poised to win two seats from Odisha, while the BJD is certain of one. However, the opposition BJD requires additional votes to secure a second seat, necessitating congressional backing despite political tensions.

Congratulated by OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das, Hota is recognized for significant health contributions, having provided free treatment across the state. BJD's equidistant stance from BJP and Congress appears to shift with this collaboration, marking a significant political maneuvering.

