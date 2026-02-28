BJD's Strategic Move: Fielding a Common Candidate in Odisha's RS Polls

On Saturday, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) announced its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, selecting senior party member Dr. Santrupt Misra and renowned doctor Datteswar Hota. This strategic move aims to secure support amid opposition party dynamics, with the Congress backing Hota to counter potential BJP horse-trading.

With the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for March 16, the ruling BJP is poised to win two seats from Odisha, while the BJD is certain of one. However, the opposition BJD requires additional votes to secure a second seat, necessitating congressional backing despite political tensions.

Congratulated by OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das, Hota is recognized for significant health contributions, having provided free treatment across the state. BJD's equidistant stance from BJP and Congress appears to shift with this collaboration, marking a significant political maneuvering.