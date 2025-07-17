Left Menu

President Trump Faces Health Concerns Over Leg Swelling and Hand Bruising

U.S. President Donald Trump underwent medical evaluations for leg swelling and hand bruising. His examination, including an ultrasound, showed chronic venous insufficiency, common in older individuals. The bruising, linked to frequent handshaking and aspirin use, is deemed a minor issue by the White House.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 23:40 IST
President Trump Faces Health Concerns Over Leg Swelling and Hand Bruising
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump is dealing with health concerns as he undergoes evaluations for swelling in his lower legs and bruising on his hands, according to White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt.

Citing information from Trump's physician, Leavitt reported that Trump went through several medical assessments, including an ultrasound of his legs, which diagnosed chronic venous insufficiency. This condition is particularly prevalent among those over the age of 70.

Furthermore, recent images have shown minor bruising on Trump's hands, attributed to frequent handshaking and aspirin use, a typical component of cardiovascular prevention. Despite these issues, the White House assures the public that they pose minor health risks.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025