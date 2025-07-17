President Trump Faces Health Concerns Over Leg Swelling and Hand Bruising

U.S. President Donald Trump is dealing with health concerns as he undergoes evaluations for swelling in his lower legs and bruising on his hands, according to White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt.

Citing information from Trump's physician, Leavitt reported that Trump went through several medical assessments, including an ultrasound of his legs, which diagnosed chronic venous insufficiency. This condition is particularly prevalent among those over the age of 70.

Furthermore, recent images have shown minor bruising on Trump's hands, attributed to frequent handshaking and aspirin use, a typical component of cardiovascular prevention. Despite these issues, the White House assures the public that they pose minor health risks.