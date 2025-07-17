EU Pushes for US Trade Talks Amid Looming Tariff Deadline
The European Union is eager to negotiate trade terms with the U.S. as it seeks to lower tariffs and non-tariff barriers. White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt emphasized the urgency, stating President Trump will not delay the August 1 deadline for higher tariffs.
- Country:
- United States
At a recent press conference, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt announced that the European Union is actively seeking to negotiate trade terms with the United States. The negotiations are centered around reducing tariffs and non-tariff barriers that have long hindered American workers and companies.
Leavitt highlighted that the EU has expressed a strong desire to resolve these trade issues promptly. The ongoing talks aim to lower trade barriers deemed harmful by the U.S., and both parties are under pressure to reach a consensus.
With an August 1 deadline looming for increased duties, President Donald Trump has made it clear that he will not entertain any postponements, emphasizing the importance of resolving these issues swiftly to avoid economic repercussions.
ALSO READ
Trump wants to celebrate 250 years of independence with UFC fight at White House
Trump planning UFC fight at White House for US 250th anniversary
Trump plans to sign his tax, spending cut bill at White House July 4 picnic
Trump announces plans to host UFC fight at White House for nation's 250th year of independence
Trump signs his tax, spending cut bill at White House July 4 picnic