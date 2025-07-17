EU Pushes for US Trade Talks Amid Looming Tariff Deadline

At a recent press conference, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt announced that the European Union is actively seeking to negotiate trade terms with the United States. The negotiations are centered around reducing tariffs and non-tariff barriers that have long hindered American workers and companies.

Leavitt highlighted that the EU has expressed a strong desire to resolve these trade issues promptly. The ongoing talks aim to lower trade barriers deemed harmful by the U.S., and both parties are under pressure to reach a consensus.

With an August 1 deadline looming for increased duties, President Donald Trump has made it clear that he will not entertain any postponements, emphasizing the importance of resolving these issues swiftly to avoid economic repercussions.