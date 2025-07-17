Left Menu

EU Pushes for US Trade Talks Amid Looming Tariff Deadline

The European Union is eager to negotiate trade terms with the U.S. as it seeks to lower tariffs and non-tariff barriers. White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt emphasized the urgency, stating President Trump will not delay the August 1 deadline for higher tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-07-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 23:43 IST
EU Pushes for US Trade Talks Amid Looming Tariff Deadline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

At a recent press conference, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt announced that the European Union is actively seeking to negotiate trade terms with the United States. The negotiations are centered around reducing tariffs and non-tariff barriers that have long hindered American workers and companies.

Leavitt highlighted that the EU has expressed a strong desire to resolve these trade issues promptly. The ongoing talks aim to lower trade barriers deemed harmful by the U.S., and both parties are under pressure to reach a consensus.

With an August 1 deadline looming for increased duties, President Donald Trump has made it clear that he will not entertain any postponements, emphasizing the importance of resolving these issues swiftly to avoid economic repercussions.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025