Gehlot Demands Answers: The Delayed Justice in Kanhaiya Lal's Case
Veteran Congress leader Ashok Gehlot criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the slow progress of the Kanhaiya Lal murder case. Claiming political exploitation by BJP, Gehlot cited unrest in Rajasthan and criticized the ruling government's inefficiency. He emphasized involving the opposition in governance for effective administration.
Veteran Congress leader Ashok Gehlot has expressed concern over the prolonged delay in the conclusion of the Kanhaiya Lal murder case, urging Union Home Minister Amit Shah to clarify the current status. Addressing the media, Gehlot highlighted that despite the case being transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) three years ago, significant progress is yet to be made.
Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, was tragically murdered by two cleaver-wielding men in Udaipur in June 2022, during Gehlot's tenure as the Chief Minister. While the police swiftly apprehended the accused, Gehlot criticized the NIA for their slow investigation, calling into question the effectiveness of the current administration.
Gehlot also addressed claims regarding compensation provided to Kanhaiya Lal's family, accusing the BJP of distorting facts for political gain. He further highlighted growing crime instances under BJP's regime and stressed the importance of respecting the opposition and involving them in governance for the state's betterment.
