Justice Delayed: The Tragic Death of a Dalit Youth

The suspicious death of Ganesh, a 16-year-old Dalit youth, has sparked calls for justice amid allegations of police brutality. The family has delayed last rites, demanding action against involved officers. Political figures, including Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi, are demanding a CBI probe into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hisar | Updated: 18-07-2025 00:56 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 00:56 IST
Ganesh
  • Country:
  • India

The death of Ganesh, a 16-year-old Dalit youth, in Hisar has ignited widespread calls for justice following claims of police misconduct. Ganesh died under suspicious circumstances on July 7 when police intervened in a birthday party over loud music complaints.

Despite the passage of 10 days, the family has withheld the last rites, alleging Ganesh's demise was murder and seeking accountability from the authorities. Former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi visited Hisar, endorsing the family's demand for a CBI investigation.

Accusations have emerged against the police, with claims that officers chased and allegedly assaulted the youth, leading to Ganesh's death. Police have refuted these statements, maintaining they were performing their duty. The incident has drawn political scrutiny and protests amid ongoing demands for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

