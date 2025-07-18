Left Menu

Trump's Schedule G: A New Era for Federal Workforce

President Trump has introduced Schedule G, a new classification for non-career federal workers, allowing easier termination if they don't align with presidential priorities. This move aims to operate the federal government like a business, reminiscent of the previous Schedule F order, which Biden rescinded.

Updated: 18-07-2025 04:31 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 04:31 IST
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order introducing a new classification of federal workers, deemed Schedule G, which simplifies the process of firing employees who do not adhere to a president's directives.

The White House has yet to detail how many workers will be impacted by this reclassification.

This policy mirrors the previous Schedule F order, voided by Biden, which could have affected 50,000 federal employees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

