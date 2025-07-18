Climate Messenger's Bizarre Plane Hijacking Incident

A Canadian man, Shaheer Cassim, has been charged in connection with a dramatic hijacking incident involving a small plane at Vancouver's airport this week, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The situation unfolded Tuesday when Cassim, 39, allegedly assumed control of a Cessna at Victoria International Airport after threatening a flight instructor. The plane was flown approximately 40 miles to Vancouver, prompting the North American Aerospace Defense Command to dispatch F-15 fighter jets.

Cassim, described as a highly intelligent former pilot, has taken to social media to claim he is the 'messenger of Allah' with a mission to alert humanity about climate change. Despite his past work with KD Air, former employers and acquaintances express surprise over his recent actions and beliefs.

(With inputs from agencies.)