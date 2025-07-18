Climate Messenger's Bizarre Plane Hijacking Incident
A Canadian man named Shaheer Cassim has been charged with hijacking a plane, leading to a security scare at Vancouver's airport. The incident involved a Cessna seized from Victoria International Airport. Cassim claims to be a messenger of Allah warning against climate change, as revealed through his social media posts.
A Canadian man, Shaheer Cassim, has been charged in connection with a dramatic hijacking incident involving a small plane at Vancouver's airport this week, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
The situation unfolded Tuesday when Cassim, 39, allegedly assumed control of a Cessna at Victoria International Airport after threatening a flight instructor. The plane was flown approximately 40 miles to Vancouver, prompting the North American Aerospace Defense Command to dispatch F-15 fighter jets.
Cassim, described as a highly intelligent former pilot, has taken to social media to claim he is the 'messenger of Allah' with a mission to alert humanity about climate change. Despite his past work with KD Air, former employers and acquaintances express surprise over his recent actions and beliefs.
