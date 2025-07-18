Republican-Led House Supports Major Funding Cuts

In a significant development, the U.S. House of Representatives, dominated by Republicans, has backed President Donald Trump's proposal to reduce funding by $9 billion, affecting public media and foreign aid. The decision marks a notable shift in fiscal priorities.

As the voting extended into the early hours of Friday, the resolution highlighted contrasting views on government spending. While proponents argue that the cuts are necessary for fiscal responsibility, opponents warn of the potential adverse effects on public broadcasting and international relations.

This move underscores the ongoing debate over the role of government funding and its implications for domestic and foreign policies, capturing attention across various sectors.

