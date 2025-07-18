Left Menu

Republican-Led House Supports Major Funding Cuts

In a decisive move, the Republican-majority U.S. House of Representatives voted to approve President Donald Trump's proposal to slash $9 billion from public media and foreign aid budgets. The legislative session extended into Friday as voting continued.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-07-2025 09:36 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 09:36 IST
Republican-Led House Supports Major Funding Cuts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant development, the U.S. House of Representatives, dominated by Republicans, has backed President Donald Trump's proposal to reduce funding by $9 billion, affecting public media and foreign aid. The decision marks a notable shift in fiscal priorities.

As the voting extended into the early hours of Friday, the resolution highlighted contrasting views on government spending. While proponents argue that the cuts are necessary for fiscal responsibility, opponents warn of the potential adverse effects on public broadcasting and international relations.

This move underscores the ongoing debate over the role of government funding and its implications for domestic and foreign policies, capturing attention across various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025