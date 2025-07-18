Left Menu

Clash and Controversy: Drama Unfolds at the Vidhan Bhavan

NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad protested against the detention of a supporter after a scuffle with BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar's aides. The clash outside Vidhan Bhavan involved allegations of police bias, escalating into a dramatic night with arrests and accusations of 'goondaism' by Padalkar against Awhad's actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-07-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 10:42 IST
An intense clash erupted at the Vidhan Bhavan with NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad confronting police over the detention of his supporter after a heated scuffle with BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar's camp.

Awhad's protest highlighted allegations of police discrimination, as he blocked a police vehicle demanding the release of his supporter Nitin Deshmukh.

BJP's Padalkar accused Awhad of 'goondaism' while affirming respect for legal proceedings as supporters from both sides faced police action and public scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

