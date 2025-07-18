Clash and Controversy: Drama Unfolds at the Vidhan Bhavan
NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad protested against the detention of a supporter after a scuffle with BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar's aides. The clash outside Vidhan Bhavan involved allegations of police bias, escalating into a dramatic night with arrests and accusations of 'goondaism' by Padalkar against Awhad's actions.
An intense clash erupted at the Vidhan Bhavan with NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad confronting police over the detention of his supporter after a heated scuffle with BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar's camp.
Awhad's protest highlighted allegations of police discrimination, as he blocked a police vehicle demanding the release of his supporter Nitin Deshmukh.
BJP's Padalkar accused Awhad of 'goondaism' while affirming respect for legal proceedings as supporters from both sides faced police action and public scrutiny.
