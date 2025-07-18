Clash and Controversy: Drama Unfolds at the Vidhan Bhavan

An intense clash erupted at the Vidhan Bhavan with NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad confronting police over the detention of his supporter after a heated scuffle with BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar's camp.

Awhad's protest highlighted allegations of police discrimination, as he blocked a police vehicle demanding the release of his supporter Nitin Deshmukh.

BJP's Padalkar accused Awhad of 'goondaism' while affirming respect for legal proceedings as supporters from both sides faced police action and public scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)