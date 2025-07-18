Left Menu

Fiery Exchanges in Maharashtra Assembly: Padalkar Stands Firm

BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar argued with the presiding officer and a minister in the Maharashtra legislative assembly over a calling attention notice involving recruitment issues for marginalized communities. The heated debate followed a clash between Padalkar's supporters and those of the NCP (SP) a day earlier.

In a dramatic turn of events in the Maharashtra legislative assembly, BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar found himself embroiled in a heated exchange with both the presiding officer and a minister on Friday.

The confrontation occurred when Padalkar raised a calling attention notice concerning the direct recruitment of teachers affecting marginalized communities such as Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, and VJNT communities. However, the presiding officer, Samir Kunawar, insisted on a more focused query, which sparked Padalkar's discontent.

Faced with the presiding officer's demand for specificity, Padalkar retorted, challenging the notion that the issue could be diluted into a pointed question. Despite the fiery discussion, State School Education Minister Dada Bhuse attempted to de-escalate tensions by assuring that the matter could be revisited. The dispute followed earlier tensions between Padalkar's supporters and those of the NCP (SP), highlighting ongoing political friction.

