BJP Leader Criticizes Sajad Kitchloo's Stance on Jamia Masjid Control

BJP leader Jahanzaib Sirwal criticized National Conference leader Sajad Kitchloo for demanding the removal of Jamia Masjid Kishtwar from Wakf Board's control. Sirwal accused Kitchloo of misleading the Muslim community and attempting to avoid accountability with divisive rhetoric about the mosque's history and control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 18-07-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 15:11 IST
Jahanzaib Sirwal
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Jahanzaib Sirwal has launched a scathing critique against National Conference leader Sajad Kitchloo, reprimanding him for his demand to remove Jamia Masjid Kishtwar from the control of the Wakf Board. Sirwal asserted that Kitchloo's rhetoric was divisive and misleading for the Muslim community.

In a press statement, Sirwal condemned Kitchloo's comments on the mosque and Islamia Faridia, suggesting they were a strategy to escape accountability and stir division. Sirwal questioned whether the Muslim community was consulted when Kitchloo's late father transferred these properties to the Wakf Board during his tenure as a minister.

Sirwal further criticized Kitchloo's stance as an act of desperation, labeling it as the futile posturing of a leader struggling with his diminishing influence over Wakf affairs.

