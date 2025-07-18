Left Menu

Bihar Lights Up: Nitish Kumar's Power Promise

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced a plan to provide 125 units of free electricity, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's advice. This populist move comes ahead of assembly polls, countering promises by opponents. Deputy CM defends it as a subsidy, not a free dole.

Updated: 18-07-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 15:21 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has revealed a new initiative to supply 125 units of free electricity to state residents, stating that it was in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance.

The announcement was made at a rally in Motihari, where Kumar shared the stage with Modi, marking the PM's sixth visit to the state this year.

This strategy aims to counter the rival INDIA bloc's promise of free electricity, with the BJP's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary describing the move as a government-backed subsidy rather than a handout.

(With inputs from agencies.)

