Bridging Tariff Talks: U.S. and Japan Eye 'Good Agreement'

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed optimism about reaching a favorable tariff agreement with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba during their meeting in Tokyo. Ishiba revealed that while specific terms were not discussed, the dialogue set a positive tone for future negotiations.

Ryosei Akazawa, Japan's chief tariff negotiator, confirmed the intention for continued 'constructive dialogue' between both nations. The discussions happened just ahead of a significant U.S. national day event at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, which Bessent is attending.

Despite the high-level discussions, the White House has not yet issued a comment, leaving questions about the 25% tariff proposed by President Donald Trump on Japanese goods unanswered for now.

(With inputs from agencies.)