Bridging Tariff Talks: U.S. and Japan Eye 'Good Agreement'

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba expressed optimism on reaching a favorable tariff agreement following discussions in Tokyo. Although specific tariff details were not finalized, the meeting emphasized continued dialogue, involving top negotiator Ryosei Akazawa, to navigate potential hurdles like the anticipated U.S. tariffs on Japan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 15:24 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed optimism about reaching a favorable tariff agreement with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba during their meeting in Tokyo. Ishiba revealed that while specific terms were not discussed, the dialogue set a positive tone for future negotiations.

Ryosei Akazawa, Japan's chief tariff negotiator, confirmed the intention for continued 'constructive dialogue' between both nations. The discussions happened just ahead of a significant U.S. national day event at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, which Bessent is attending.

Despite the high-level discussions, the White House has not yet issued a comment, leaving questions about the 25% tariff proposed by President Donald Trump on Japanese goods unanswered for now.

