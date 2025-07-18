Left Menu

Kejriwal and Mann Rally in Gujarat: AAP's Show of Strength Amidst Controversies

Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will visit Gujarat to participate in AAP's 'Kisan-Pashupalak Mahapanchayat' in support of farmers and address charges against jailed MLA Chaitar Vasava. The visit highlights issues like corruption in the dairy sector and recent AAP political victories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-07-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 15:45 IST
Arvind Kejriwal, the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), alongside Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, is set for a pivotal two-day visit to Gujarat starting July 23. The duo's agenda includes support for farmers and cattle-breeders at the 'Kisan-Pashupalak Mahapanchayat', alongside advocating for jailed AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava.

Kejriwal plans to spotlight alleged corruption in the dairy sector, particularly raising the recent violent protest by dairy farmers at Sabar Dairy in Sabarkantha district. The protest, which led to police-lobbed teargas and injuries, has become a flashpoint, with pressure mounting on the dairy committee to compensate affected farmers ahead of Kejriwal's visit.

Gadhvi, AAP's state unit chief, underscores the visit's significance, emphasizing Kejriwal's increasing traction within tribal areas, following AAP's bypoll success in Visavadar and their ongoing 'Gujarat Jodo' membership campaign. The party positions this endeavor as a compelling re-entry into national politics post-defeat in Delhi elections.

