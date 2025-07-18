Rahul Gandhi's Kerala Visit: Honoring the Legacy of Congress Stalwarts

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a significant visit to Kerala, where he paid a courtesy call to meet former Defence Minister A K Antony. The meeting, as reported by party sources, was a gesture of respect towards the veteran leader who retired from active politics last year.

Gandhi's visit coincided with a memorial event in Kottayam district honoring the late Oommen Chandy, a prominent Congress figure and former chief minister of Kerala. During his time in Kerala, Gandhi also extended condolences to the family of C V Padmarajan, who recently passed away at the age of 94.

Padmarajan, a former president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee and significant political figure, was remembered by Gandhi for his enduring contributions to the Congress party and the state. Gandhi shared his respects on social media, reflecting on the lasting impact of Padmarajan's work.

