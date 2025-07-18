Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Kerala Visit: Honoring the Legacy of Congress Stalwarts

Rahul Gandhi visited AK Antony in Kerala, marking his respect for the former Defence Minister. He also attended a memorial for ex-chief minister Oommen Chandy and offered condolences to the family of C V Padmarajan, highlighting his contributions to the Congress party and Kerala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-07-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 16:16 IST
Rahul Gandhi's Kerala Visit: Honoring the Legacy of Congress Stalwarts
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a significant visit to Kerala, where he paid a courtesy call to meet former Defence Minister A K Antony. The meeting, as reported by party sources, was a gesture of respect towards the veteran leader who retired from active politics last year.

Gandhi's visit coincided with a memorial event in Kottayam district honoring the late Oommen Chandy, a prominent Congress figure and former chief minister of Kerala. During his time in Kerala, Gandhi also extended condolences to the family of C V Padmarajan, who recently passed away at the age of 94.

Padmarajan, a former president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee and significant political figure, was remembered by Gandhi for his enduring contributions to the Congress party and the state. Gandhi shared his respects on social media, reflecting on the lasting impact of Padmarajan's work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025