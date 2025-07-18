Secret Diplomacy: Moshe Dayan's Clandestine Mission to India in 1977

In a little-known chapter of international diplomacy, Israeli foreign minister Moshe Dayan undertook a clandestine journey to India in 1977. Disguised and under a false identity, Dayan aimed to establish diplomatic relations with India, meeting Prime Minister Morarji Desai and his counterpart, Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

However, his mission did not succeed, leaving Dayan visibly disappointed. Declining a parting gift, he exited India empty-handed, reportedly mocking the nation's poverty. This secret meeting underlined the limitations of the Janata government's foreign policy ambitions, as described in Abhishek Choudhary's book, ''Believer's Dilemma: Vajpayee and the Hindu Right's Path to Power''.

Despite India's prior recognition of Israel in 1950, full diplomatic relations were only formalized in 1992. The 1977 episode highlights the intricate geopolitics and sensitivities that shaped India's foreign policy, particularly concerning West Asian relations during that era.