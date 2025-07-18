Left Menu

Secret Diplomacy: Moshe Dayan's Clandestine Mission to India in 1977

In 1977, Israeli foreign minister Moshe Dayan secretly visited India to establish diplomatic ties, meeting Prime Minister Morarji Desai and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The mission failed, leading Dayan to leave empty-handed, mocking India's poverty. The episode highlights the challenges of India's foreign policy during the Janata government's tenure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 16:48 IST
Secret Diplomacy: Moshe Dayan's Clandestine Mission to India in 1977
  • Country:
  • India

In a little-known chapter of international diplomacy, Israeli foreign minister Moshe Dayan undertook a clandestine journey to India in 1977. Disguised and under a false identity, Dayan aimed to establish diplomatic relations with India, meeting Prime Minister Morarji Desai and his counterpart, Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

However, his mission did not succeed, leaving Dayan visibly disappointed. Declining a parting gift, he exited India empty-handed, reportedly mocking the nation's poverty. This secret meeting underlined the limitations of the Janata government's foreign policy ambitions, as described in Abhishek Choudhary's book, ''Believer's Dilemma: Vajpayee and the Hindu Right's Path to Power''.

Despite India's prior recognition of Israel in 1950, full diplomatic relations were only formalized in 1992. The 1977 episode highlights the intricate geopolitics and sensitivities that shaped India's foreign policy, particularly concerning West Asian relations during that era.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025