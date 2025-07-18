Left Menu

Brazil's Political Drama Intensifies: Bolsonaro's Home Raided

Brazilian federal police executed search warrants at former President Jair Bolsonaro's residence and Liberal Party headquarters. The warrants, ordered by the Supreme Court, were part of an ongoing investigation. Bolsonaro was not named in the statement, sparking speculation about the political implications of this action.

Updated: 18-07-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 17:05 IST
Brazil's political landscape witnessed a dramatic turn as federal police executed search warrants at the home of former President Jair Bolsonaro and the Liberal Party headquarters. This development was confirmed by Bolsonaro's press office.

The search warrants were authorized by Brazil's Supreme Court, as outlined in a police statement. Notably, the statement did not explicitly mention Bolsonaro, raising questions and speculation regarding the former president's legal standing.

This action forms part of a broader investigation, signaling potential ramifications for the country's political scene. Observers are keenly watching how these developments unfold, particularly in the context of Bolsonaro's political career.

