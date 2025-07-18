Left Menu

Tensions Rise: CAP Leaders Attacked in Sikkim

Four leaders of the Citizens Action Party (CAP-Sikkim) were allegedly assaulted outside Sadar police station by unidentified masked individuals. The incident, which occurred amid rising political tensions, led to one leader being critically injured. Authorities have launched an investigation, and the BJP has condemned the attack, seeking justice.

Updated: 18-07-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 19:36 IST
In a shocking incident, four leaders of the Citizens Action Party (CAP-Sikkim) were attacked outside the Sadar police station in Gangtok by unidentified masked individuals, resulting in serious injuries. The assault has sparked outrage and demands for a transparent investigation.

According to Gangtok Superintendent of Police Mahindra, the attack occurred at approximately 10:30 PM on Thursday, with an FIR now lodged against the unknown assailants. Authorities are under pressure to deliver swift justice, while the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha has chosen not to comment on the situation.

Tensions have escalated with the Sikkim BJP strongly condemning the violence and urging prompt action against the culprits. CAP leader Prashant Gurung is currently in critical condition, having received 23 stitches, highlighting the gravity of the assault.

