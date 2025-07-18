Rijiju Criticizes Gandhi for Echoing Pakistan's Narrative

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju openly criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly repeating Pakistan's narrative on Operation Sindoor. Rijiju expressed his wish that Gandhi would present a more mature and intellectual stance to match the leadership quality in Parliament.

As the Monsoon session of Parliament approaches, Rijiju assured that the government is willing to debate on any issue, adhering to the rules of procedure. He accused the opposition of attempting to monopolize the Parliamentary discourse, thereby stalling legislative business.

Rijiju noted that while Indian democracy thrives on debate and differences, spreading foreign narratives is unacceptable, especially during conflicts like Operation Sindoor. He highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in keeping the nation united and urged for a more responsible opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)