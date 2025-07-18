Uddhav Thackeray Denounces Three-Language Policy Implementation in Maharashtra

Uddhav Thackeray, chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), took a firm stand on Friday against the Maharashtra government's move to implement a three-language policy, declaring it an imposition.

He expressed concerns over a recent scuffle in the state assembly that tarnished Maharashtra's image, linking it to the ruling party's conduct.

Thackeray critiqued the BJP-led government for prioritizing power over governance, highlighting debts and unaddressed public issues, while urging necessary political accountability.