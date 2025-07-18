Uddhav Thackeray Denounces Three-Language Policy Implementation in Maharashtra
Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, criticizes the Maharashtra government's three-language policy, linking it to recent political turmoil. He condemns governmental arrogance and calls out corruption, questioning the seriousness of the state's leaders. Thackeray emphasizes the need for political accountability amid rising debt and governance challenges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-07-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 20:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Uddhav Thackeray, chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), took a firm stand on Friday against the Maharashtra government's move to implement a three-language policy, declaring it an imposition.
He expressed concerns over a recent scuffle in the state assembly that tarnished Maharashtra's image, linking it to the ruling party's conduct.
Thackeray critiqued the BJP-led government for prioritizing power over governance, highlighting debts and unaddressed public issues, while urging necessary political accountability.
Advertisement