BJP's Vision for a New Bengal: Modi Targets TMC's Rule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the TMC government in West Bengal, accusing it of undermining Bengali pride and national security by endorsing infiltration for political gains. Modi alleged that the Mamata Banerjee-led government has breached all limits of appeasement tactics, endangering the state's identity.

Speaking at a rally in Durgapur, Modi positioned the BJP as the party of transformation for Bengal, unveiling projects worth Rs 5,400 crore across multiple sectors. He criticized the TMC's oppressive 'Gunda Tax,' which he claimed deterred investment and gave rise to a mafia-controlled economy, riddled with corruption.

Modi urged Bengal's youth to support the BJP for a prosperous future, condemning incidents of violence and unsafe environments under TMC governance. He strongly advocated for legal action against illegal immigrants, assuring that a BJP-led government would restore Bengali dignity and safety, especially for women.

