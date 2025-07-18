Left Menu

BJP's Vision for a New Bengal: Modi Targets TMC's Rule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the TMC government in West Bengal for destabilizing Bengali pride and national security through appeasement politics and corruption. He promoted the BJP as the catalyst for change, focusing on economic development and industry growth while highlighting issues of infiltration and women's safety under TMC rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Durgapur | Updated: 18-07-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 20:05 IST
BJP's Vision for a New Bengal: Modi Targets TMC's Rule
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the TMC government in West Bengal, accusing it of undermining Bengali pride and national security by endorsing infiltration for political gains. Modi alleged that the Mamata Banerjee-led government has breached all limits of appeasement tactics, endangering the state's identity.

Speaking at a rally in Durgapur, Modi positioned the BJP as the party of transformation for Bengal, unveiling projects worth Rs 5,400 crore across multiple sectors. He criticized the TMC's oppressive 'Gunda Tax,' which he claimed deterred investment and gave rise to a mafia-controlled economy, riddled with corruption.

Modi urged Bengal's youth to support the BJP for a prosperous future, condemning incidents of violence and unsafe environments under TMC governance. He strongly advocated for legal action against illegal immigrants, assuring that a BJP-led government would restore Bengali dignity and safety, especially for women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ambitious economic growth targets can undermine sustainability efforts

What’s holding AI back from automating software development?

Decentralized AI is reshaping power and shattering safeguards

Digital currency or digital illusion? CBDC misses the mark on cash equivalence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025