Modi Targets TMC: A Call for Change in Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized TMC, accusing it of promoting infiltration for vote-bank politics and jeopardizing West Bengal's pride and national security. He positioned BJP as the harbinger of change, promising industrial growth and end to corruption. Modi urged voters to choose BJP for a prosperous future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Durgapur | Updated: 18-07-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 20:24 IST
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday, accusing the state government of undermining Bengali pride and national security by encouraging infiltration for electoral gain. Speaking in Durgapur, he alleged that Mamata Banerjee's administration has surpassed all limits of appeasement politics.

Modi, who introduced projects worth Rs 5,400 crore in West Bengal's infrastructure sectors, framed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the catalyst for a new Bengal. He asserted that the state has become hostile to industry and investment under TMC rule due to what he termed the 'Gunda Tax' and corruption.

The Prime Minister implored the youth to envision a prosperous Bengal under BJP leadership, promising economic revitalization and enhanced women's safety. He highlighted the BJP's respect for Bengali culture, contrasting it with TMC's alleged neglect, and called for political change ahead of upcoming state elections.

