Bolsonaro's Bold 2026 Presidential Challenge

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, in a recent interview with Reuters, boldly declared himself the sole contender capable of defeating President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the 2026 presidential race.

Following federal police raids on his home and party headquarters, Bolsonaro dismissed the idea of backing a substitute after being banned from the ballot. He condemned his Supreme Court trial, alleging it is an orchestrated effort to expel him from Brazil's political arena.

Bolsonaro's remarks reflect his determination to remain a significant figure in Brazilian politics, as he challenges the judicial system and President Lula's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)