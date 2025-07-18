Opposition Leader Slams Maharashtra Government for Dodging Real Issues

During the monsoon session, Ambadas Danve, the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Mahayuti government. He accused them of dodging important debates and focusing on irrelevant topics instead. The session ended with unresolved key issues ranging from public debt to corruption and agriculture.

Danve described the ruling coalition as anti-people, citing their inaction on major problems. He highlighted the lack of new legislation addressing issues like fake seed sales and criticized the ministers for idling away time. Danve also underscored unaddressed matters like Mumbai's textile workers' plight and the scholarship ID scam.

This session marked Danve's last as his term ends in August. He criticized the concentrated power in Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's hands, leading to ministerial disillusionment. The government faced accusations of reckless spending and failure to deliver on promises, such as the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme. Danve also condemned their response to Maharashtra's ongoing agricultural crisis.