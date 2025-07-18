Left Menu

Opposition Leader Slams Maharashtra Government for Dodging Real Issues

Ambadas Danve, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, criticized the BJP-led Mahayuti government for avoiding crucial debates during the monsoon session. He accused them of focusing on irrelevant topics while failing to address key issues like public debt, corruption, and agricultural crises, claiming ministers were disillusioned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-07-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 22:18 IST
Opposition Leader Slams Maharashtra Government for Dodging Real Issues
  • Country:
  • India

During the monsoon session, Ambadas Danve, the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Mahayuti government. He accused them of dodging important debates and focusing on irrelevant topics instead. The session ended with unresolved key issues ranging from public debt to corruption and agriculture.

Danve described the ruling coalition as anti-people, citing their inaction on major problems. He highlighted the lack of new legislation addressing issues like fake seed sales and criticized the ministers for idling away time. Danve also underscored unaddressed matters like Mumbai's textile workers' plight and the scholarship ID scam.

This session marked Danve's last as his term ends in August. He criticized the concentrated power in Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's hands, leading to ministerial disillusionment. The government faced accusations of reckless spending and failure to deliver on promises, such as the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme. Danve also condemned their response to Maharashtra's ongoing agricultural crisis.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025